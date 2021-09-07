Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 347 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in LivaNova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.