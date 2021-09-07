Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of XSW opened at $181.83 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $182.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average of $165.57.

