Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

