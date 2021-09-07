Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 532 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AutoNation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AutoNation by 128.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of AN stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $125.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average is $99.85.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

