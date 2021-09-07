Swiss National Bank Purchases 34,354 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of Sealed Air worth $37,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after acquiring an additional 261,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

NYSE:SEE opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

