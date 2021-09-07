Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after purchasing an additional 205,704 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after acquiring an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

