Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

