Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.31 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Albion Development VCT stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Albion Development VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.88. The company has a market capitalization of £89.24 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.
About Albion Development VCT
