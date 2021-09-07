Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.31 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Development VCT stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Albion Development VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.88. The company has a market capitalization of £89.24 million and a PE ratio of 27.50.

About Albion Development VCT

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

