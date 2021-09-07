argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $351.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.08.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $350.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.99. argenx has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

