Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.04. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of Enviva Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

