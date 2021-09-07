Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

BASE opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

