Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

