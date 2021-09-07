Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00 and a beta of -0.02. Rockley Photonics has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

