Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Trimmed by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Welltower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Welltower by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after buying an additional 387,214 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

