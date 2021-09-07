Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $94,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

