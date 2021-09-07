Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $930,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

NYSE GLW opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.