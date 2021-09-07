S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $452.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $454.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

