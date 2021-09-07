FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stake Lowered by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $84,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $139.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.50.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

