Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.19% of Eagle Materials worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,539 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $160.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

