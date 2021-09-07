Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 38.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $116.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

