Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 23rd

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of BRW opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 206,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.