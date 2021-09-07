Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.940-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.050-$11.250 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

INTU opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.60. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

