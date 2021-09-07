Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of PTON opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 762,878 shares of company stock worth $89,422,095. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

