Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IIPR. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of IIPR opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.67. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $252.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,110 shares of company stock worth $1,898,382. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.