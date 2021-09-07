Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 252 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,463,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,258,000 after buying an additional 65,858 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

