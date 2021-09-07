Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 144,798 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 202,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,239,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

RWT opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

