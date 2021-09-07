Telemus Capital LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,208 shares of company stock worth $111,416,657 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $341.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

