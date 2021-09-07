V.F. Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 149.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

