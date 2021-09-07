Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.63.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$37.25 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$21.50 and a 12 month high of C$37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.65%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

