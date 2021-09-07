Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after buying an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

