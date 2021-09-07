Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

DORM stock opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

