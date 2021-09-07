Homrich & Berg Acquires 2,106 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Cigna were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 446,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.74.

NYSE CI opened at $216.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.78. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

