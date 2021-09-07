Homrich & Berg Sells 1,305 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.