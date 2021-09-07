Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

