Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 858 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 96.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $449.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.26 and a 200-day moving average of $348.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $450.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

