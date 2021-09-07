Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.