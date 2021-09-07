Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.95 and a 200 day moving average of $387.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $463.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.91.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

