Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,076,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Twitter by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,388 shares of company stock worth $5,221,208. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

NYSE TWTR opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

