Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,188 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 340.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

