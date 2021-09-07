Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,882 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,262. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.