Dynamic Price Hits $0.36 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,205.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.04 or 0.07358708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $741.42 or 0.01447947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.27 or 0.00406739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00133140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00569655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00518465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00358227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005817 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

