REVV Reaches Market Cap of $54.80 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $54.80 million and $3.33 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00064540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.64 or 0.00747260 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

