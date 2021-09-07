Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VOR opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $576.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

