Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,056,972 shares of company stock worth $36,026,568.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHG stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

