IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of IDA opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after acquiring an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDACORP by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,566,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,235,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDACORP by 39.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after acquiring an additional 520,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IDACORP by 113.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,416,000 after purchasing an additional 799,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

