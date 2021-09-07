Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares GBX 7.88 Dividend

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CSN stock opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.03) on Tuesday. Chesnara has a 52-week low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.21). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.68. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

Get Chesnara alerts:

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.