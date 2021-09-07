Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Declares GBX 7.88 Dividend

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CSN stock opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.03) on Tuesday. Chesnara has a 52-week low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.21). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 278.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 277.68. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.
About Chesnara
