UWM Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UWMC. Argus began coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

