Popular, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Popular has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Popular to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Popular has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

