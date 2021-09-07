RPS Group plc (RPS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.26 on October 8th

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at GBX 118.88 ($1.55) on Tuesday. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.60 ($1.61). The company has a market cap of £329.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 100.09.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPS. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

