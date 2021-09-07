Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of Cree stock opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. Cree has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cree will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.